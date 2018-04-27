George Clinton to retire from touring next year

George Clinton

George Clinton surprised everyone earlier this year when he announced Parliament‘s first release in 38 years, sharing with the news a new single, “I’m Gon Make U Sick O’Me”. Don’t expect these new songs to become a new live staple for Clinton, however, as the legendary frontman and producer is set to retire from touring next year.

Billboard reports that May 2019 will mark Clinton’s final live performances. “This has been coming a long time,” Clinton, who turns 77 in July, said in a statement. “Anyone who has been to the shows over the past couple of years has noticed that I’ve been out front less and less.”

Though Clinton underwent pacemaker surgery recently, he claims that’s not the reason for his decision. “Truth be told,” added Clinton, “It’s never really been about me. It’s always been about the music and the band. That’s the real P-Funk legacy. They’ll still be funkin’ long after I stop.”

The good news is that Clinton and his band have a robust tour slated for this summer. In late April, the funk will embark on a journey that will take it across North America and Europe. See the full tour itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

George Clinton 2018 Tour Dates:

04/28 – New York, NY @ B.B. King Blues Club & Grill

05/04 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

05/05 – Clearwater, FL @ Coachman Park

05/06 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues New Orleans

05/10 – Savannah, GA @ The Stage on Bay

05/11 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station

05/12 – Portsmouth, VA @ Union Bank & Trust Pavilion

05/25 – San Diego, CA @ The Music Box

05/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

05/27 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

05/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

06/02 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

06/08 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

06/20 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Bandstand

06/21 – Reykjavik, IS @ Laugardalur

06/22 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

06/23 – Odense, DK @ Posten

06/26 – Hilversum, NL @ Vorstin

06/27 – Arnhem, NL @ Luxor

06/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Grote Zaal

06/29 – Lublin, PL @ Different Sounds Festival

06/30 – Brussels, BL @ Couleur Cafe Festival

07/01 – Lewes, UK @ Love Supreme Festival

07/03 – Paris, FR @ Casino de Paris

07/06 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

07/07 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

07/08 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

07/12 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre

07/13 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

07/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

07/21 – Warren, OH @ Packard Music Hall

08/01 – Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

08/04 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot

08/10 – Jacksonville, NC @ The Tarheel

08/23 – Arrington, VA @ Infinity Downs Farm

08/24 – Arrington, VA @ Infinity Downs Farm