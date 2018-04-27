George Clinton to retire from touring next year

George Clinton surprised everyone earlier this year when he announced Parliament‘s first release in 38 years, sharing with the news a new single, “I’m Gon Make U Sick O’Me”. Don’t expect these new songs to become a new live staple for Clinton, however, as the legendary frontman and producer is set to retire from touring next year.
Billboard reports that May 2019 will mark Clinton’s final live performances. “This has been coming a long time,” Clinton, who turns 77 in July, said in a statement. “Anyone who has been to the shows over the past couple of years has noticed that I’ve been out front less and less.”
Though Clinton underwent pacemaker surgery recently, he claims that’s not the reason for his decision. “Truth be told,” added Clinton, “It’s never really been about me. It’s always been about the music and the band. That’s the real P-Funk legacy. They’ll still be funkin’ long after I stop.”
The good news is that Clinton and his band have a robust tour slated for this summer. In late April, the funk will embark on a journey that will take it across North America and Europe. See the full tour itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
George Clinton 2018 Tour Dates:
04/28 – New York, NY @ B.B. King Blues Club & Grill
05/04 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
05/05 – Clearwater, FL @ Coachman Park
05/06 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues New Orleans
05/10 – Savannah, GA @ The Stage on Bay
05/11 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station
05/12 – Portsmouth, VA @ Union Bank & Trust Pavilion
05/25 – San Diego, CA @ The Music Box
05/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
05/27 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
05/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
06/02 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival
06/08 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse
06/20 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Bandstand
06/21 – Reykjavik, IS @ Laugardalur
06/22 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
06/23 – Odense, DK @ Posten
06/26 – Hilversum, NL @ Vorstin
06/27 – Arnhem, NL @ Luxor
06/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Grote Zaal
06/29 – Lublin, PL @ Different Sounds Festival
06/30 – Brussels, BL @ Couleur Cafe Festival
07/01 – Lewes, UK @ Love Supreme Festival
07/03 – Paris, FR @ Casino de Paris
07/06 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
07/07 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
07/08 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse
07/12 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre
07/13 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
07/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
07/21 – Warren, OH @ Packard Music Hall
08/01 – Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall
08/04 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot
08/10 – Jacksonville, NC @ The Tarheel
08/23 – Arrington, VA @ Infinity Downs Farm
08/24 – Arrington, VA @ Infinity Downs Farm