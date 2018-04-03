Glassjaw and Quicksand announce co-headlining tour dates

Glassjaw and Quicksand, photos by Katie Schuering

Two stables of the post-hardcore scene are hitting the road together this summer. Today, Glassjaw and Quicksand mapped out a 20-date co-headlining tour set to kick off in July. It concludes a month later with a pair of dates in the NYC metropolitan area. See the full itinerary below.

Both bands returned late last year with comeback albums: Glassjaw released their new album in 15 years, Material Control, and Quicksand dropped their first full-length in 12 years, Interiors.

Glassjaw and Quicksand 2018 Tour Dates:

7/07 – Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot Ballroom

7/08 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

7/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity Theater

7/11 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

7/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

7/14 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

7/15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

7/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

7/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

7/20 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

7/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

7/24 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

7/25 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!

7/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Heaven Stage

7/28 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground*

7/29 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

7/31 – Boston, MA @ Royale

8/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

8/02 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

8/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel