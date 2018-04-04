Godspeed You! Black Emperor add new North American tour dates

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Polaris Prize-winning outfit Godspeed You! Black Emperor have added new North American dates to their sprawling 2018 world tour. These shows take place in early August and include stops in Toronto, Buffalo, Baltimore, and Asbury Park.

The newest dates follow previously announced gigs across Europe and the US in April and May, respectively. Similar to those shows, the newly announced dates will boast the full eight-person band and an audio-visual live show comprised of 16mm film projectors.

Their expansive tour schedule comes in continued support of the Canadian experimental rockers sixth album, last year’s impressive Luciferian Towers. Consult the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor 2018 Tour Dates:

04/10 – Helsinki, FI @ Circus

04/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Vasateatren

04/12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

04/13 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

04/14 – Malmo, SE @ Slaghusets Teatre

04/15 – Copenhagen, DE @ Colossal Weekend

04/17 – Posnan, PL @ Tama

04/18 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Palladium

04/19 – Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre

04/20 – Dresden, DE @ Festspielhaus Hellerau

04/21 – Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn Festival

04/22 – Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn Festival

04/24 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkap

04/25 – Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus

04/26 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon

04/27 – Krems, AT @ Donau Festival

05/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

05/17 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

05/18 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBAR

05/19 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/22 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory

05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

05/24 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

05/25 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

05/26 – North Fork, CA @ Bandit Town

05/28 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre

05/29 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

05/31 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

06/01 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

06/03 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

06/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

08/07 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

08/08 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

08/09 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica Hudson

08/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

08/12 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents