Godspeed You! Black Emperor add new North American tour dates

Polaris Prize-winning outfit Godspeed You! Black Emperor have added new North American dates to their sprawling 2018 world tour. These shows take place in early August and include stops in Toronto, Buffalo, Baltimore, and Asbury Park.
The newest dates follow previously announced gigs across Europe and the US in April and May, respectively. Similar to those shows, the newly announced dates will boast the full eight-person band and an audio-visual live show comprised of 16mm film projectors.
Their expansive tour schedule comes in continued support of the Canadian experimental rockers sixth album, last year’s impressive Luciferian Towers. Consult the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Godspeed You! Black Emperor 2018 Tour Dates:
04/10 – Helsinki, FI @ Circus
04/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Vasateatren
04/12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
04/13 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
04/14 – Malmo, SE @ Slaghusets Teatre
04/15 – Copenhagen, DE @ Colossal Weekend
04/17 – Posnan, PL @ Tama
04/18 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Palladium
04/19 – Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre
04/20 – Dresden, DE @ Festspielhaus Hellerau
04/21 – Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn Festival
04/22 – Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn Festival
04/24 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkap
04/25 – Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus
04/26 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon
04/27 – Krems, AT @ Donau Festival
05/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
05/17 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
05/18 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBAR
05/19 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/22 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory
05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
05/24 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
05/25 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
05/26 – North Fork, CA @ Bandit Town
05/28 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre
05/29 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
05/31 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
06/01 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
06/03 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
06/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
08/07 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
08/08 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
08/09 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica Hudson
08/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
08/12 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents