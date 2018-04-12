Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong starts new band The Longshot, releases debut EP: Stream

A full-length album called Love Is For Losers is also on the way

by
on April 12, 2018, 9:58am
1 comment
Billie Joe Armstrong's new band The Longshot
Billie Joe Armstrong's new band The Longshot

Green Day frontman Billie Armstrong has himself a new band called The Longshot. Their self-titled debut EP was quietly released on digital music services last night, and can be streamed in full below. Spanning three tracks, it contains songs titled “Taxi Driver”, “Love Is For Losers”, and “Chasing A Ghost”.

The EP serves as a precursor to a full-length album called Love Is For Losers, which is “coming eventually sooner or later. Probably sooner,” according to the band’s Instagram page.

Aside from Armstrong’s own participation, little is known about the band’s composition. There’s some speculation that Armstrong’s son, Joey, plays drums on the EP, which he insinuated in an Instagram posting. Stay tuned for more details as we have them.

Previous Story
Rivers Cuomo performs intimate 27-song solo show in Chicago: Setlist + Video
Next Story
Zayn returns with new song and video, “Let Me”: Watch
1 comment