Grunge rockers L7 announce first new album in 20 years

L7

Last summer saw grunge outfit L7 release their first new song in 18 years, an anti-Trump anthem called “Dispatch from Mar-a-Lago”. They then followed it up with “I Came Back To Bitch” back in February along with the promise of more new music to come. Now, the band, which reunited its core lineup back in 2015, has announced its first new album in 20 years. Untitled as of now, the album is slated for a February 2019 release.

The long wait may have something to do with securing funding for the effort. L7 has started a PledgeMusic campaign where you can pre-order the in-the-works album. Early pledgers get access to rewards that include singer Donita Sparks’ personal recording microphone, a signed turntable used in 1994’s “Andres” video, and plenty of vinyl. Find a trailer for the new album below.

Tomorrow, L7 kick off an international tour that finds the band hopping from the East Coast and Midwest to countries like Spain, France, and Switzerland. See the full tour itinerary below.

L7 2018 Tour Dates:

04/10 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

04/11 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

04/12 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Trocadero

04/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

04/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Club

04/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue

04/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/20 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

04/21 – Detroit, MI @ El Club (A John Waters Birthday w. L7 & John Waters)

05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival

06/09 – Leicestershire, UK @ Download Festival UK

06/29-30 – Madrid, SP @ Download Madrid

06/13 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

06/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Amsterdam

06/17 – Berlin, DE @ SO36

06/21-24 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting

06/27 – Zürich, CH @ Dynamo Zürich (offiziell)

06/28 – Segrate, IT @ Circolo Magnolia, Punk In Drublic

07/23 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

07/24 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

07/25 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

07/27 – Montreal, QB @ 77 Festival

10/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Garage

12/06 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom