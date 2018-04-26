Guided By Voices announce 2018 US summer tour dates

Guided By Voices

Guided By Voices released their new album, Space Gun, last month. The 15-track collection, which the band broke down for us track by track, is said to be the “the fullest realization of [Robert] Pollard’s song talents.” Now, the alt-rock veterans have rounded up a new run of US summer tour dates behind the record.

Scheduled for the months of July and August, these shows will take place in Louisville, Birmingham, Richmond, and Jacksonville. There are also gigs set for Brooklyn, Baltimore, and Asbury Park. This newest batch of dates follows an earlier US stint in May and June.

Consult the full itinerary below.

Guided By Voices 2018 Tour Dates:

05/11 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

05/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground

05/15 – Gainesville, FL @ The Wooly

05/16 – Orlando, FL @ Social

05/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

05/19 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

06/16 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird

06/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Showcase St. Louis

06/19 – Dallas, TX @ Trees Dallas

06/20 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk Austin

06/22 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

06/23 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

07/06 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

07/07 – Yellow Springs, OH @ Springsfest

08/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

08/09 – Athens, GA @ Athens Pop Fest

08/11 – Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works

08/13 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

08/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

08/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Industry City

08/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

Revisit the new album’s title track: