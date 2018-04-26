Guided By Voices announce 2018 US summer tour dates

Guided By Voices released their new album, Space Gun, last month. The 15-track collection, which the band broke down for us track by track, is said to be the “the fullest realization of [Robert] Pollard’s song talents.” Now, the alt-rock veterans have rounded up a new run of US summer tour dates behind the record.
Scheduled for the months of July and August, these shows will take place in Louisville, Birmingham, Richmond, and Jacksonville. There are also gigs set for Brooklyn, Baltimore, and Asbury Park. This newest batch of dates follows an earlier US stint in May and June.
Consult the full itinerary below.
Guided By Voices 2018 Tour Dates:
05/11 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
05/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground
05/15 – Gainesville, FL @ The Wooly
05/16 – Orlando, FL @ Social
05/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
05/19 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
06/16 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird
06/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Showcase St. Louis
06/19 – Dallas, TX @ Trees Dallas
06/20 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk Austin
06/22 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks
06/23 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s
07/06 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
07/07 – Yellow Springs, OH @ Springsfest
08/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
08/09 – Athens, GA @ Athens Pop Fest
08/11 – Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works
08/13 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
08/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
08/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Industry City
08/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
Revisit the new album’s title track: