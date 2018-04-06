HAIM and Lizzo cover 90’s hit “The Boy is Mine” in Seattle: Watch

Lizzo and HAIM

HAIM are currently touring the US in support of their 2017 album, Something To Tell You. While in Seattle last night, they treated the audience to a very cool throwback jam.

With the help of opening act Minneapolis rapper Lizzo, the Haim sisters rolled out a cover of the 1998 smash hit “The Boy is Mine”, originally by Monica and Brandy. Their rendition came with a special twist though; keeping with the theme of their female empowering “Sister Sister Sister” tour, HAIM and Lizzo swapped the track’s gender pronouns.

“The girl is mine,” HAIM wrote on Twitter today. “featuring @lizzo in seattle. (lizzo is brandy, este is monica). Check out fan-caught footage of the performance below.

the girl is mine. featuring @lizzo in seattle. (lizzo is brandy, este is monica 🤗 ) pic.twitter.com/IESC03IFIL — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) April 6, 2018

For nostalgia’s sake, here’s the original:

The “Sister Sister Sister” tour continues tonight at Berkeley’s Greek Theatre. Grab tickets here.

Last week, Lizzo dropped an anthemic single called “Fitness”.

HAIM’s “Sister Sister Sister” 2018 Tour Dates:

04/06 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *

04/07 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

04/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater *

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

04/24 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s *

04/25 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center *

04/26 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

04/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy *

04/29 – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium *

05/01 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

05/03 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena *

05/04 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *

05/07 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

05/08 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit *

05/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre *

05/11 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *

05/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *

05/28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

* = w/ Lizzo

# = w/ Lizzo and Maggie Rogers