HAIM and Lizzo cover 90’s hit “The Boy is Mine” in Seattle: Watch

HAIM are currently touring the US in support of their 2017 album, Something To Tell You. While in Seattle last night, they treated the audience to a very cool throwback jam.
With the help of opening act Minneapolis rapper Lizzo, the Haim sisters rolled out a cover of the 1998 smash hit “The Boy is Mine”, originally by Monica and Brandy. Their rendition came with a special twist though; keeping with the theme of their female empowering “Sister Sister Sister” tour, HAIM and Lizzo swapped the track’s gender pronouns.
“The girl is mine,” HAIM wrote on Twitter today. “featuring @lizzo in seattle. (lizzo is brandy, este is monica). Check out fan-caught footage of the performance below.
For nostalgia’s sake, here’s the original:
The “Sister Sister Sister” tour continues tonight at Berkeley’s Greek Theatre. Grab tickets here.
Last week, Lizzo dropped an anthemic single called “Fitness”.
HAIM’s “Sister Sister Sister” 2018 Tour Dates:
04/06 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *
04/07 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *
04/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater *
04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival
04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival
04/24 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s *
04/25 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center *
04/26 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *
04/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy *
04/29 – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium *
05/01 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *
05/03 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena *
05/04 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *
05/07 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *
05/08 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit *
05/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre *
05/11 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *
05/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *
05/28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #
* = w/ Lizzo
# = w/ Lizzo and Maggie Rogers