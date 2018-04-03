Halloweenies: Trick or Treat Yourself To Death with Three Hours on 1981’s Halloween II

“It’s time, Michael.”

It took awhile, but we’re back with another episode of Halloweenies, a limited series on the Consequence Podcast Network. If you recall, McKenzie Gerber, Dan Caffrey, Justin Gerber, and Michael Roffman are carving out one Halloween movie at a time leading up to the October 19th release of David Gordon Green’s highly anticipated sequel.

This month, the four Halloweenies are running out of the Doyle house and into the dark streets of Haddonfield, Illinois for more of the night he came home: 1981’s Halloween II. Directed by Rick Rosenthal and written by John Carpenter and Debra Hill, the followup to the 1978 popcorn classic wound up being one of the better sequels of its time.

Listen to your ol’ pal Bud and find out why below.

To download, click “Share” and right-click the download icon | iTunes | Podchaser

Chapters include:

— Introductions

— Mr. Sandman, Bring Me a Tweet (5:15)

— Smith’s Grove Archives (30:25)

— September Girls (1:04:00)

— Buds and Bobs (1:36:00)

— And One of Them Was Annie! (2:14:25)

— One Good Scare (2:18:35)

— Michael Myers Was 21 (2:24:00)

— Getoutnow! (2:39:40)

— The Mark of Thorn (2:43:15)

— WKNB (2:48:40)

— Vincent’s Drug Store (2:57:15)

— Overall Thoughts (3:06:50)

— Outro (3:15:40)