Han turns to a life of crime in intense new Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer: Watch

Solo: A Star Wars Story Trailer

It looks like Disney is really trying to get away from the Ace Ventura in Space branding Solo: A Star Wars Story had after directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord’s departure. Revealed on Sunday evening, the latest trailer for the now-Ron Howard-helmed origin story gives the impression of a high intensity sci-fi heist flick — with a bit of Han Solo’s trademark wit thrown in, of course.

What the new preview does most, though, is introduce audiences to each of the main characters. It’s all set up rather nicely: Rough and tumble rapscallion Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) gets put in touch with thief Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson) by his old friend, Qi’Ra (Emilia Clarke). Their meant to run a job for (or maybe out from under?) “big time gangster” Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany), but first they need a ship. Together with his righthand Wookie, Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), Han goes to meet Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) and his droid companion L3-37 (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) to pick up his trusty YT-1300 light freighter, the Millenium Falcon.

From there it’s a flurry of train robberies, space fights, and laser battles. We’re also treated to the most Lando line ever (“Everything you’ve heard about me is true”) delivered with utter perfection by Glover. What’s more, eagle-eyed watchers may notice some of the late-stage changes Disney/Lucasfilm love to make when they Frankenstein together these anthology films; in two scenes, Han checking out the Millenium Falcon’s exterior and Han walking towards the ocean with Qi’Ra, Chewbacca has clearly been digitally added. Whether that means Howard rejiggered the timeline so that Han and Chewy were pals before these scenes instead of after or perhaps Disney just wanted more of the iconic sidekick, we won’t know until Solo blasts into theaters on May 25th.

Watch the trailer below.

