Here’s the first poster for David Gordon Green and Danny McBride’s Halloween sequel

Halloween is approaching. Kind of. Not really. Nevertheless, we’re exactly six months away from October 19th today, and to celebrate, Blumhouse has dropped the first official poster for David Gordon Green and Danny McBride’s forthcoming reboot/sequel.

As you can see, we’re getting a Michael Myers who’s a little older, a little wiser, which is exciting. Also exciting is the plot that star Jamie Lee Curtis teased: “In exactly six months, after exactly 40 years, Michael Myers returns to Haddonfield but Laurie Strode has been waiting for him.”

Or perhaps it’s not that exciting. After all, didn’t we see that story, um, 20 years ago with Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later? Pretty much. In fact, that whole premise was built around the conceit that her troubled teen spirit had been shattered by her tough-as-nails adult vengeance. So, yeah, kind of redundant.

Then again, who knows. All we can say for certain is that this movie’s ignoring every sequel (thank god), original director John Carpenter is back for another creepy score (spooky), and that the mask, as we can see above, is pretty, pretty… pretty good (phew).

But we'll know on October 19th.