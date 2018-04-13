Huey Lewis cancel all future tour dates due to hearing loss

Huey Lewis and the News, photo by Philip Cosores

Huey Lewis wasn’t kidding when he told Marty McFly he was “just too darn loud.” The beloved pop singer has just announced that, due to a loss of hearing, he’ll be canceling all future shows with the News, including a slot at this year’s Outside Lands.

“Two and a half months ago, just before a show in Dallas, I lost most of my hearing,” he wrote in a Twitter statement. “Although I can still hear a little, one on one and on the phone, I can’t hear music well enough to sing. The lower frequencies distort violently making it impossible to find pitch.”

After revealing that he sought the help of several medical professionals, Lewis said that doctors believe he has Meniere’s Disease, an inner ear disorder that can result in vertigo, tinnitus, and ear pressure. “I’m going to concentrate on getting better, and hope that one day soon I’ll be able to perform again.”

We certainly wish him all the best in his recovery. Read his full statement below.