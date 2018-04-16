Hulu to release Fyre Festival documentary series

Fyre Festival

It’s been almost exactly one year since the instantly infamous Fyre Festival debacle, and the story is still unfolding. Now, Hulu will seek to fully investigate the ultra-luxury Bahamas music event in a newly acquired docuseries.

Currently untitled, the multi-part documentary is being developed by Billboard, Mic and The Cinemart. Set for a 2019 release, the series will dig into the true story behind one of the most notorious and fascinating festival failures ever. It will feature extensive interviews with Bahamian locals, festival-goers who were stranded on the private island, vendors, and investors. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the team behind the project has also gotten their hands on never-before-seen footage as well as leaked documents, emails, and audio recordings.

As you’ll surely recall, Fyre Festival was a destination event billed as an upscale, boutique experience located on a private Bahamas island. Attendees were promised luxury villas and specially catered meals along with performances by Migos, Blink-182, Major Lazer, Disclosure, and others. The team behind the festival, led by 25-year-old entrepreneur Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule, enlisted social media influences like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid to promote the event in exchange for invitations. However, in the days leading up to the fest, it became clear promises would not be fulfilled and both musicians and influencers began pulling out. No one told the paid attendees, though, who arrived in April to what amounted to a post-apocalyptic tent city with bread and cheese for “meals” and feral dogs as neighbors.

McFarland recently pled guilty to two counts of federal wire fraud; he was ordered to pay back $26 million to defrauded investors and faces up to 40 years in prison. Both McFarland and Ja Rule are also dealing with over $100 million worth of civil lawsuits.

The Cinemart, the company behind JAY-Z’s Spike miniseries TIME: The Kalief Browder Story and his forthcoming Paramount Networks series Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, is leading production on Hulu’s new docuseries with executive producers Julia Nason and Michael Gasparro. Jenner Furst, who helmed TIME, will direct and executive produce. John Amato and Dana Miller from Billboard also serve as executive producers, as do Mic’s Jake Horowitz, Angela Freedom, and Sharmi Ghandiwill.