Introducing Discography: A Podcast Deep Dive One Legendary Musician at a Time

To download, click “Share” and right-click the download icon | iTunes | Stitcher | Google Play

The Album: a definitive artistic statement. Put them all together and you get The Big Picture: a portrait of a career, a cross section of cultural movements, a tapestry of musical highs and lows.

Introducing Discography.

This new series from the Consequence Podcast Network sees cult indie-pop songwriter Marc With a C chronicling a legendary artist’s catalogue album by album. Walk in a novice, and come out well-informed and with a new favorite record or two. And if you’re a longtime fan, we’ll go deep enough that you’ll be brimming with new factoids and perspectives.