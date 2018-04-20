J. Cole is cash crazy in “ATM” video: Watch

J. Cole in the ATM video

It’s been a busy few days for J. Cole. He announced his new record, KOD, on Monday, dropped it on Thursday, and now he’s closing out the week by sharing the album’s first video.

The clip is for the KOD cut “ATM” and finds the Raleigh rapper going cuckoo for money. No, but really, though; Cole spends most of the video wrapped in a black leather straightjacket locked in a room padded with $100 bills. He also loses all his chips at a blackjack table and literally pays an arm and a leg for a used car. In other words, just like the track itself, the video is all about the crazy things money will make you do.

Check out the Scott Lazer-directed visuals below.

KOD serves as the follow-up to J. Cole’s 2016 album 4 Your Eyez Only. You can stream it here.