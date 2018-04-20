J. Cole releases new album KOD: Stream

J. Cole

J. Cole announced his new album, KOD, out of the blue earlier this week, and, as promised, it has arrived today. It’s available to stream below via Apple Music or Spotify.

KOD serves as the Fayetteville, North Carolina rapper’s fifth full-length to date and follow-up to 2016’s 4 Your Eyez Only. It spans 11 tracks, including titles like “ATM”, “Brackets”, and “Motiv8”. J. Cole has twice gone platinum despite having zero featured guests on his albums — there’s a whole meme about it — and again on KOD, he goes it at all on his own. The only credited guest is “Kill Edward”, who *spoiler* is actually J. Cole. So, yes, once again, J. Cole has delivered an album with no features.

In a trailer released on Thursday, J. Cole revealed the meaning behind the album title: Kids on Drugs, King Overdose, and Kill Our Demons. He stopped short of dishing on other aspects of the record. “The rest of the album I leave to your interpretation,” he said.

Prior to KOD, in recent months J. Cole contributed to albums from Joey Bada$$ and Miguel. He also teamed up with Kendrick Lamar and Jeezy (“American Dream”) and toured with Anderson .Paak.

KOD Artwork:

KOD Tracklist:

01. Intro

02. KOD

03. The Cut Off (feat. Kill Edward)

04. ATM

05. Motiv8

06. Kevin’s Heart

07. Brackets

08. Once an Addict (Interlude)

09. Friends (feat. Kill Edward)

10. Window Pain (Outro)

11. 1985 (Intro to the Fall Off)