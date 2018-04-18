J. Cole reveals artwork, tracklist for new album KOD

J. Cole, photo by Ben Kaye

On Friday, J. Cole is set to release his new album, KOD. With less than 48 hours to go, the Fayetteville, North Carolina rapper has unveiled the album’s artwork and tracklist.

J. Cole has twice gone platinum with albums sans featured guest appearances. For KOD, the only credited guest is “Kill Edward,” whose identity is unclear.

KOD is J. Cole’s fifth full-length studio album and follows 2016’s 4 Your Eyez Only.

KOD Artwork:

KOD Tracklist:

01. Intro

02. KOD

03. The Cut Off (feat. Kill Edward)

04. ATM

05. Motiv8

06. Kevin’s Heart

07. Brackets

08. Once an Addict (Interlude)

09. Friends (feat. Kill Edward)

10. Window Pain (Outro)

11. 1985 (Intro to the Fall Off)