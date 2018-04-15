Menu
Jack White makes his glorious, loud return to Saturday Night Live: Watch

Renditions of "Over and Over and Over" and "Connected By Love" from his excellent new solo album, Boarding House Reach

on April 15, 2018, 12:44am
Jack White on Saturday Night Live

Jack White returned to Saturday Night Live this weekend for his third appearance to date. In support of his excellent new solo album, Boarding House Reach, White delivered scorching performances of “Over and Over and Over” and “Connected By Love”. Replay both below.

Next week, White kicks off his expansive world tour in support of Boarding House ReachRead our review of his recent record release show in Brooklyn, and grab tickets for his future tour dates here. If you prefer to spend your money on vinyl, here are the 10 rarest Jack White records.

