Jack White makes his glorious, loud return to Saturday Night Live: Watch

Jack White returned to Saturday Night Live this weekend for his third appearance to date. In support of his excellent new solo album, Boarding House Reach, White delivered scorching performances of “Over and Over and Over” and “Connected By Love”. Replay both below.

Next week, White kicks off his expansive world tour in support of Boarding House Reach. Read our review of his recent record release show in Brooklyn, and grab tickets for his future tour dates here. If you prefer to spend your money on vinyl, here are the 10 rarest Jack White records.