Jack White talks to Jimmy Fallon about Boarding House Reach, Al Capone, and being an altar boy: Watch

Jack White on The Tonight Show

This weekend, Jack White will make her third appearance on Saturday Night Live, this time in support of his excellent new solo album, Boarding House Reach. On Thursday night, he walked down for a quick chat on The Tonight Show. He and Jimmy Fallon bonded over their shared experience of both being alter boys. White also spoke of his recent children’s book, his upcoming tour in support of Boarding House Reach, and purchasing hand-written sheet music from famed mobster Al Capone. He also revealed what his kids think of his music. Watch the full interview below.

Next week, White kicks off his expansive world tour in support of Boarding House Reach. Read our review of his recent record release show in Brooklyn, and grab tickets for his future tour dates here. If you prefer to spend your money on vinyl, here are the 10 rarest Jack White records.

