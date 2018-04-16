Jack White played St. Vincent’s signature Ernie Ball guitar on SNL

Jack White on Saturday Night Live

Anyone who’s caught one of Jack White‘s early shows behind Boarding House Reach may have noticed some new additions to his rig. Chief among them: St. Vincent’s Signature Ernie Ball guitar.

In a recent Rolling Stone cover story, White said he added Annie Clark’s guitar to his arsenal after abandoning his usual pawnshop guitars. “I wanted something that doesn’t fight me,” he explained. “If people only knew how hard it was on these shitty guitars… because I didn’t know!”

After seeing White use the guitar on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, Clark appropriately tweaked out. “JACK WHITE PLAYED MY GUITAR ON SNL LAST NIGHT!!” she said/yelled in an Instagram post. “WHA?!!! F— YES!!”

As a point of fact, St. Vincent’s wasn’t the only artist-backed guitar White played on SNL. For his performance of “Over and Over and Over”, he slung on his (frankly gorgeous) black-and-blue Eddie Van Halen Wolfgang Special.

You can replay both SNL performances here.