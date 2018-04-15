Jack White ruins John Mulaney’s wedding in unaired SNL sketch: Watch

Jack White appears in SNL sketch

In an interview conducted ahead of Saturday Night Live, Jack White expressed a desire to appear in a sketch. Well, the Third Man rocker got his wish. In a sketch titled, “Wedding Toast,” host John Mulaney and Cecily Strong’s wedding reception takes an unexpected turn when the best man (played by Luke Null) divulges his intimate relationship with the bride. They break into song about their illicit affair and it’s quickly revealed that their fling is polyamorous and involves a second guy named Jack — as in, Jack White. Unfortunately, the sketch was cut for time, but you can watch video from the dress rehearsal below.

Also serving as the night’s musical guest, White supported Boarding House Reach with performances of “Over and Over and Over” and “Connected By Love”, which you can replay here.