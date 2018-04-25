Menu
Jack White shares a shred-heavy cover of Modern Lovers’ “Pablo Picasso”: Stream

White also provides a live riff on Boarding House Reach's "Over and Over and Over"

on April 25, 2018, 12:02pm
Jack White
Jack White

Jack White recently recorded an in-studio session for Spotify and, in addition to a live take on Boarding House Reach‘s “Over and Over and Over”, the one-time White Stripe leader shared a cover of Modern Lovers’ “Pablo Picasso”.

Running at six-and-a-half minutes, his rendition of the latter is riddled with jagged guitar strikes, elaborate solos, and White’s particular brand of anthemic grandeur. Consider it a taste of what the singer’s live show is like, which you can currently catch on his massive North American tour. Check both cuts out below.

