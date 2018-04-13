Menu
Jamiroquai perform on US television for first time in over 10 years: Watch

The British outfit rolled out the title track of new album Automaton

on April 13, 2018, 11:15am
Jamiroquai on The Late Late Show With James Corden
Jamiroquai returned last year with Automaton, the long-awaited follow-up to 2010’s Rock Dust Light Star. In support, on Thursday, the British funk/acid jazz outfit paid a visit to the Late Late Show with James Corden for their first US television performance in over 10 years.

Led by frontman Jay Kay — as well as his glowing, 3-D printed helmet — Jamiroquai ran rolled out their album’s title track in style. Replay the captivating appearance below.

Tonight, the band is scheduled to perform at Coachella. The set is Jamiroquai’s first US show since 2005, so you’ll want to bookmark this webcast page and tune in later.

