Jane Krakowski teases 30 Rock revival: There’s “definitely been talk”

TV reboots are officially the craze in Hollywood these days, what with the rave returns of both Roseanne and Will and Grace. Additional revivals of Clarissa Explains It All, The Office, and The West Wing are rumored to be in development as well. The latest TV show that’s on the cusp of receiving the green light for a reboot? NBC’s 30 Rock.

The Tina Fey-led sitcom just ended in 2013, but there’s already “definitely been talk and conversations” about bringing back Liz Lemon and the whole gang for additional episodes, according to Jane Krakowski, who played Jenna Maroney on the show for the entirety of its run. “[A revival] would be a dream come true,” she told The Hollywood Reporter last weekend.

“I know it’s something the fans would love and we would love,” she continued, adding, “Right now, [reboots are] the trend … And I would be thrilled if the trend continued over into 30 Rock.”

After premiering in 2006, 30 Rock went on to earn plenty of critical acclaim over the course of its seven seasons, including multiple Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series. Its star-studded cast — which, along with Krakowski and Fey, included Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, and Jack McBrayer — also garnered praise for their work year after year.