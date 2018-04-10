Janelle Monáe and Grimes reunite on new song “PYNK” and video: Watch

Janelle Monáe's "PYNK" music video

Judging by its first two singles, “Make Me Feel” and “Django Jane”, the forthcoming album from Janelle Monáe is poised to be one of the year’s most impressive. Today, the R&B singer has broken off a third track from Dirty Computer, and it features contributions from a similarly futuristic pop artist, Grimes.

Titled “PYNK”, the collaborative song is built atop a bed of fluctuating synths and Monáe’s chameleonic vocals. “PYNK is a brash celebration of creation. self love. sexuality. and pussy power!” reads its YouTube description. “PYNK is the color that unites us all, for pink is the color found in the deepest and darkest nooks and crannies of humans everywhere… PYNK is where the future is born….” This marks the second joint track for Monáe and Grimes, who previously teamed up on the 2015 Art Angels track “Venus Fly”.

Check out the single below via its Emma Westerberg-directed music video. As with the track itself (and previous songs), the stunning and vibrant clip makes multiple references supporting sex and body positivity.

Dirty Computer, which features contributions from the late, great Prince, officially arrives April 27th.

As for Grimes, she says “no music any time soon,” but that whenever it does surface, fans can expect plenty of collaborations.