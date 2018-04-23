Janelle Monáe announces Dirty Computer tour dates, plus video for “I Like That”: Watch

Janelle Monae's Dirty Computer Tour

Janelle Monáe has mapped out a North American tour in support of her new album, Dirty Computer, which is out this Friday, April 27th.

The 28-date tour kicks off in Seattle on June 11th and runs into early August, culminating with a date in Monáe’s hometown of Atlanta.

Check out the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Wednesday, May 2nd (you can also grab them here).

Janelle Monáe 2018 Tour Dates:

06/11 – Seattle, WA @ King County’s Marymoor Park

06/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

06/13 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

06/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

06/20 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

06/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater

06/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

06/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

07/01 – Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theatre

07/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

07/05 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

07/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

07/09 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit

07/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

07/11 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

07/13 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

07/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

07/16 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

07/18 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

07/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

07/21 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

07/23 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

07/24 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

07/26 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

07/27 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theater

07/28 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

08/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

08/25-28 – Brooklyn, NY @ AFROPUNK Festival

Along with the tour dates, Monáe has shared a new video for her latest single, “I Like That”. Watch it below.