Janelle Monáe announces Dirty Computer tour dates, plus video for “I Like That”: Watch

Janelle Monáe has mapped out a North American tour in support of her new album, Dirty Computer, which is out this Friday, April 27th.
The 28-date tour kicks off in Seattle on June 11th and runs into early August, culminating with a date in Monáe’s hometown of Atlanta.
Check out the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Wednesday, May 2nd (you can also grab them here).
Janelle Monáe 2018 Tour Dates:
06/11 – Seattle, WA @ King County’s Marymoor Park
06/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
06/13 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
06/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
06/20 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
06/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater
06/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
06/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
07/01 – Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theatre
07/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
07/05 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
07/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
07/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
07/09 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit
07/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
07/11 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
07/13 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
07/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
07/16 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
07/18 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
07/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
07/21 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
07/23 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
07/24 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
07/26 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
07/27 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theater
07/28 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
08/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
08/25-28 – Brooklyn, NY @ AFROPUNK Festival
Along with the tour dates, Monáe has shared a new video for her latest single, “I Like That”. Watch it below.