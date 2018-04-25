Janelle Monáe, J. Cole, Jaden Smith denounce Kanye West for supporting Trump

Kanye West and Donald Trump

Kanye West has spent much of the day defending his “brother” Donald Trump, who share a common bond over “dragon energy.” “Free thinkers don’t fear retaliation for your thoughts. The traditional thinkers are only using thoughts and words but they are in a mental prison,” he tweeted, adding: “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him.” He also posed for a photo wearing a MAGA hat.

During an interview on Hot 97 today, Janelle Monáe was asked her reaction to Kanye’s comments. “I believe in free thinking, but I don’t believe in free thinking if it’s rooted in or at the expense of the oppressed,” Monáe responded. “If your free thinking is used as fuel by oppressors to continue to oppress black people, minorities — I think it’s bullshit and not OK.”

Janelle Monáe said everything that needed to be said regarding Kanye’s views pic.twitter.com/1yXEPJcnVb — Chris (@chrstnavelli) April 25, 2018

Monáe was hardly the only musician critical of Kanye. J. Cole, Smino, Jaden Smith, and Ice-T all reacted negatively:

False Idols — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) April 25, 2018

This shit is outta control.. I’m DONE. https://t.co/fgMPPmmmik — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 25, 2018

Meanwhile, Get Out director Jordan Peele said Kanye had inspired him to write a sequel:

*Gets inspired

*Starts writing ‘Get Out 2’ https://t.co/zqOW6Xxx9v — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 25, 2018

One person who does remain in Kanye’s camp, however, is Chance the Rapper, who tweeted, “Black people don’t have to be democracts.” Chance also said he recently visited Kanye and he was “in a great space and not affected by folk tryna question his mental or physical health. Same Ye from the Vmas, same Ye from the telethon.”

Black people don’t have to be democrats. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

Talked to him two days ago. He’s in a great space and not affected by folk tryna question his mental or physical health. Same Ye from the Vmas, same Ye from the telethon. https://t.co/2zY3KpllV2 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

Kim Kardashian-West is also defending her husband against critics who question his mental well-being.

To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this… your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye’s mental health. Rather than just a simple business decision. So I’m glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Now when he spoke out about Trump… Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions,even if really different from mine

He never said he agrees with his politics — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018