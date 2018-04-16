Janelle Monáe raps on soulful new track “I Like That”: Stream

Janelle Monáe

Amidst all the hubbub over Coachella and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Janelle Monáe quietly released a new track over the weekend. Smooth and confident, “I Like That” is an ode to nonconformity. “I’m always left of center and that’s right where I belong,” Monáe sings on the pre-chorus. “I’m the random minor note you hear in major songs.” She even drops a few rap bars on the outro, recalling how the mockery she received for wearing thrift store polos and cutting off her perm didn’t phase her: “But even back then, with tears in my eyes/ I always knew I was the shit.”

Listen below.

“I Like That” is the fourth listen to Monáe’s forthcoming Dirty Computer, out April 27th. With contributions from the late, great Prince, the album also features “Make Me Feel”, “Django Jane”, and the Grimes collaboration “PYNK”.