Janelle Monáe releases “emotion picture” film Dirty Computer: Watch

Janelle Monae Dirty Computer

In conjunction with the release of her latest album, Dirty Computer, Janelle Monaé has shared a new short film. The self-described “emotion picture” debuted last night on BET, and now a director’s cut has been released online.

The story takes place in a dystopian future where people are referred to as “computers” and anyone different from the elite is labeled “dirty”. Jane 57821, played by Monáe, is taken in for “cleaning,” but refuses to give herself over to those in charge. Instead, they activate the Nevermind, allowing them full access to Jane’s memories, which play out like a series of loosely interconnected music videos. In addition to the previously released videos for “I Like That”, “PYNK”, “Make Me Feel”, and “Django Jane”, there are sections for “Crazy, Classic, Life”, “Take a Byte”, and “Screwed”. Actress Tessa Thompson also stars as a former dirty computer made clean — with a deep connection to Jane.

Check out the short below.

Dirty Computer the album is out now (stream it here). Monáe will tour behind the effort this summer, and you can find those dates here.