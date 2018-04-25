Janelle Monáe reveals tracklist for new album Dirty Computer

Janelle Monae's Dirty Computer

Janelle Monáe has revealed the tracklist for her new album, Dirty Computer, ahead of its release later this week (April 27th). A collaboration with The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson (!) kicks off the 14-song effort. Other guests include Grimes (“PYNK”), Pharrell Williams (“I Got the Juice”), and Zoë Kravitz (“Screwed”). As previously reported, Prince was also heavily involved in the album’s creation, including contributing the synth line to the lead single, “Make Me Feel”.

Earlier this week, Monáe announced a North American tour in support of Dirty Computer. Find those dates here.

Dirty Computer Tracklist:

01. Dirty Computer (feat. Brian Wilson)

02. Crazy, Classic, Life

03. Take a Byte

04. Jane’s Dream

05. Screwed (feat. Zoë Kravitz)

06. Django Jane

07. PYNK (feat. Grimes)

08. Make Me Feel

09. I Got the Juice (feat. Pharrell Williams)

10. I Like That

11. Stevie’s Dream

12. Don’t Judge Me

13. So Afraid

14. Americans

Watch Monáe’s latest video for “I Like That”: