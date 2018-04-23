Janet Jackson announces dates for 2018 US summer tour

Last year, Janet Jackson embarked on her 56-date “State of the World Tour”. Today, she has announced a new run of summer US dates.
The trek is sandwiched around previously announced appearances at New Orleans’ Essence Festival, Los Angeles’ FYF Fest, New York’s Panorama Festival, and San Francisco’s Outside Lands. It kicks off on June 11th in Austin, Texas and hits cities including Cincinnati, Syracuse, Raleigh, Charlotte, and Miami before winding down in mid-August. Check out the complete itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Janet Jackson 2018 Tour Dates:
07/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Essence Festival
07/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amp
07/13 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amphitheater
07/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
07/18 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater
07/20 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium
07/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles’ FYF Fest
07/26 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/28 – New York, NY @ Panorama Festival
07/29 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
08/01 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
08/03 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/05 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
08/07 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/10 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
08/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival