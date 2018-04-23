Janet Jackson announces dates for 2018 US summer tour

Janet Jackson, photo by Solamain Fazel

Last year, Janet Jackson embarked on her 56-date “State of the World Tour”. Today, she has announced a new run of summer US dates.

The trek is sandwiched around previously announced appearances at New Orleans’ Essence Festival, Los Angeles’ FYF Fest, New York’s Panorama Festival, and San Francisco’s Outside Lands. It kicks off on June 11th in Austin, Texas and hits cities including Cincinnati, Syracuse, Raleigh, Charlotte, and Miami before winding down in mid-August. Check out the complete itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

(Read: Top 50 Albums of 1997)

Janet Jackson 2018 Tour Dates:

07/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Essence Festival

07/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amp

07/13 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amphitheater

07/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/18 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

07/20 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium

07/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles’ FYF Fest

07/26 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/28 – New York, NY @ Panorama Festival

07/29 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

08/01 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

08/03 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

08/05 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

08/07 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/10 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

08/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival