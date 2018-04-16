Jason Clarke in talks to play Louis Creed in Pet Sematary remake

Jason Clarke, Chappaquiddick

Things are heating up in the land of Hollywood King. Last week brought word that Bill Hader and James McAvoy may be joining Jessica Chastain for It: Chapter Two, and now it looks like Jason Clarke is heading up to the Pet Sematary.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Chappaquiddick star is in talks to play the lead role of Dr. Louis Creed, the father and physician who moves his family from Chicago, Illinois to the small town of Ludlow, Maine.

The inimitable Dale Midkiff originally played the role in Mary Lambert’s 1989 adaptation. Though, what’s interesting to note is that Midkiff was a fresh-faced 20-something then as opposed to Clarke’s more grizzled 40-something look now.

As previously reported, Starry Eyes filmmakers Dennis Widmyer and Kevin Kolsch will be directing from a screenplay by Jeff Buhler. The film is currently slated for an April 19th, 2019 release with filming set to begin in May.

Wouldn’t you know it, The Losers’ Club, our Stephen King podcast, recently dedicated a whole month to Stephen King’s 1983 novel. What’s more, they also spent a good hour with Lambert talking about the original film and its sequel.

