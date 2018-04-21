Peal Jam’s Jeff Ament announces new solo album, Heaven/Hell

Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament recently unveiled a new solo track called “Safe in the Car” featuring backing vocals from Angel Olsen plus Ament’s Pearl Jam bandmates Mike McCready and Matt Cameron on guitar and drums, respectively. Now, Ament has announced details of his new solo album, Heaven/Hell.

His third full-length to date, the album is scheduled for release on May 10th through Pearl Jam’s Monkeywrench Records. It spans 11 tracks and will be available in digital and LP formats.

Ament has also unveiled a video for “Safe in the Car”, which you can watch below.

Check out the album’s artwork and tracklist below.

In related news, Pearl Jam have their own new album in the works.

Heaven/Hell Artwork:

Heaven/Hell Tracklist:

01. The Noise the Noise

02. The Door

03. Safe in the Car

04. Hyperphagia

05. Drugs

06. Moment of Impact

07. The Voices

08. Somewhere

09. Are you Truing?

10. Choose Your Colour

11. Only One