Jenny Lewis announces summer tour dates, including shows with Beck and Father John Misty

Jenny Lewis, photo by Philip Cosores

Jenny Lewis has spent the last few years collaborating with friends like St. Vincent, Bon Iver, King Tuff, and Au Revoir Simone’s Erika Forster, with whom she formed indie supergroup Nice As Fuck. She’s also been working on her follow-up to 2014’s The Voyager with pal Ryan Adams, who’s chronicled the duo’s progress on Instagram. We’ve yet to hear about the release of that project, but in a possible hint at more good news to come, Lewis did just announce a new series of summer tour dates.

In June, Lewis will embark on a trek through cities such as Nashville, Knoxville, Buffalo, and Charlottesville, among others. In August, Lewis will pair up with Father John Misty for a show in Raleigh, and the following month she’ll join Beck for two nights at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater. She’ll also make appearance at Mountain Jam in Hunter, NY; Forecastle Festival in Louisville, and Osheaga Festival in Montreal.

See her full list of dates, as well as a tour poster, below.

Jenny Lewis 2018 Tour Dates:

06/11 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

06/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Homestead Music Hall

06/13 – Bethlehem, PA @ Muskfest Cafe

06/15-17 – Hunter, NY @ Mountain Jam

06/16 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

07/10 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

07/11 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Theater

07/13 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

07/13-15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/15 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

07/24 – Morgantown, WV @ Metropolitan Theatre

07/25 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

07/27 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

07/31 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

08/01 – Raleigh, NC @ NCMA *

08/03-05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

09/24 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater &

09/25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater &

* = w/ Father John Misty

& = w/ Beck