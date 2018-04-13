Jerry Cantrell says Alice in Chains’ new album will drop “sometime this summer”

Alice in Chains, photo by Johnny Buzzerio

On the heels of announcing even more dates to their robust summer tour—which includes stops at festivals such as Rock On the Range, Mad Cool, Rock Werchter—grunge mainstays Alice in Chains just revealed some major details about their upcoming record, their first since 2013’s The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here.

Speaking to Guitar World, guitarist and co-vocalist Jerry Cantrell said the as-yet-untitled album is one “we haven’t done yet, I can tell you that.” He added, “But it’s also a record that has all the elements of anything you would expect from us. It’s got our fingerprint. And we’re really proud of the material that we wrote and the performances we captured. There’s some really heavy shit, some really ugly stuff, some real beautiful stuff, some weirdo trippy shit… it’s good!”

This record is also the first Alice in Chains record in more than 20 years to be recorded in Seattle. Basic tracks were laid down with producer Nick Raskulinecz at Studio X, the studio that, when it was known as Bad Animals, hosted the recording of the band’s 1995 self-titled LP. Other parts were recorded in Nashville and LA, and the album is in the process of being mixed by Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens of the Stone Age).

“I’m still in the last few weeks of anxiety about screwing up this record,” Cantrell remarked. “The nitpicky and manic part of me keeps saying, ‘We’re not done yet!’ But we’re almost there. The finish line’s in sight.”

Cantrell predicted a summer release for the album, which will coincide nicely with a world tour that runs from April to September.

Check out their full tour itinerary here, and grab tickets here.