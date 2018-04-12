Jim Carrey obsesses over a grisly murder in trailer for Dark Crimes: Watch

Jim Carrey in Dark Crimes trailer

Jim Carrey makes his return to the big screen in the new thriller Dark Crimes. His first lead role since 2014’s Dumb and Dumber To was helmed by director Alexandros Avranas (Miss Violence, Love Me Not) and stars Carrey as Tadek, a Polish detective who is hellbent on solving a grisly murder.

While investigating, Tadek finds similarities between the murder and a crime mentioned in a book by famous author Krystov Kozlow (Marton Csokas). His obsessive inquiries eventually result in the uncovering of a tangled web of lies and corruption.

Below, check out the brooding first trailer, in which we’re given a glimpse into this dark and mysterious web and the toll it takes on Tadek.

Dark Crimes is based on the 2008 New Yorker article “True Crime”, written by David Grann about real-life murderer Krystian Bala. Jeremy Brock handled the screenplay for the film. French actor/songwriter Charlotte Gainsbourg and Finnish actor Kati Outinen (The Man Without A Past) also star.

The film hits DIRECTV on April 19th and opens in theaters May 18th.