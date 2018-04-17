Jim James announces new solo album, Uniform Distortion, shares “Just A Fool” video: Watch

Jim James, photo by Ben Kaye

Jim James has announced his third solo album. It’s called Uniform Distortion and set for a June 29th release date through ATO Records. The project comes just months after Tribute to 2, his covers LP from December, and follows 2016’s Eternally Even, his last solo release of original material.

As a press statement notes, Uniform Distortion was inspired by The Last Whole Earth Catalog, a ’70s-era magazine focused on the environment, sustainable living, and DIY culture. Specifically, the My Morning Jacket frontman was drawn to a photograph titled “Illuminated Man” by Duane Michals. For James, the image made him reflect on society’s near addiction to technology and the way in which we consume information (and misinformation).

James wrote to Michals asking if he could use “Illuminated Man” as the album cover for Uniform Distortion. He was initially rejected, but his second letter finally earned him permission. Here’s a portion of that convincing message he penned to Michals, which also offers some insight into the album’s underlying themes:

“… It [“Illuminated Man”] spoke to me so deeply of how my head feels like it is exploding with the amount of information we are forced to consume on a daily basis and how that information is so DISTORTED there is almost no longer any tangible truth. the name of my new record is “UNIFORM DISTORTION” because i feel like there is this blanket distortion on society/media and the way we gather our “news” and important information…and more and more of us are feeling lost and looking for new ways out of this distortion and back to the truth…and finding hope in places like the desert where i write this email to you now…finding hope in the land and in the water and in old books offering new ideas and most importantly in each other and love.”

The forthcoming LP was self-produced by James and Kevin Ratterman at Louisville’s La La Land studio. James was backed by bassist Seth Kauffman (Floating Action) and longtime touring drummer Dave Givan. Additional vocals were provided throughout by Dear Lemon Trees’ Leslie Stevens, Jamie Drake and Kathleen Grace.

James is previewing the record with lead single “Just A Fool”, as well as its corresponding music video helmed by Ellis Bahl. Check it out abelow.

Uniform Distortion Artwork:

Uniform Distortion Tracklist:

01. Just A Fool

02. You Get To Rome

03. Out of Time

04. Throwback

05. No Secrets

06. Yes To Everything

07. No Use Waiting

08. All In Your Head

09. Better Late Than Never

10. Over and Over

11. Too Good To Be True

Read James’ full letter to Michals:

hello duane- your piece “the illuminated man” was used in “the last whole earth catalogue” in 1971. i wasnt even born yet. i was born in 1978…but i found my copy of “the last whole earth catalogue” about 6 months ago in a thrift store and it blew my mind. i have been feeling increasingly overwhelmed by the speed of technology and its place in our lives and here was this beautiful book/catalogue from the past showing me me all these beautiful things and amazing images to help one learn different ways to look at the world… or “get off the grid?” funny they had no idea back then just how crazy “the grid” would get. or did they?

so i am trying to put down my phone… use the computer and social media less… and just focus on real life and the people i love and my art. of course i am not fully “off the grid” because i am sending you this email in hopes of you changing your mind about letting me use your image as it appeared in “the last whole earth catalogue” in 1971 because when i saw it on the page there it spoke to me so deeply of how my head feels like it is exploding with the amount of information we are forced to consume on a daily basis and how that information is so DISTORTED there is almost no longer any tangible truth. the name of my new record is “UNIFORM DISTORTION” because i feel like there is this blanket distortion on society/media and the way we gather our “news” and important information…and more and more of us are feeling lost and looking for new ways out of this distortion and back to the truth…and finding hope in places like the desert where i write this email to you now…finding hope in the land and in the water and in old books offering new ideas and most importantly in each other and love.

i feel like there was a reason i found “the last whole earth catalogue” and there was a reason your art spoke to me… and i really think it would speak to others who would see it exploding out at them illuminating from the record store shelf or the glow of their phone or computer screen and feel its organic mind blowing distortion connect with this new music.

i also like the natural “distortion” that time and the pulp of the paper meeting the ink from “the last whole earth catalogue” add to your original image and that is why i am asking your permission to use this “distorted” version of your original beautiful image.

i hope you are well and thanks for listening