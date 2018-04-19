Joe Keery is responsible for hooking up Twin Peaks with Finn Wolfhard’s band Calpurnia

Joe Keery and Finn Wolfhard

Stranger Things and It star Finn Wolfhard is gearing up to release an EP with his band Calpurnia. Entitled Scout, the six-track record was produced by Cadien Lake James of Twin Peaks. As it turns out, we have Wolfhard’s Stranger Things castmate Joe Keery (aka Steve) to thank for connecting Calpurnia with James.

As Wolfhard reveals in a new interview with Kyle Meredith With…, he and Keery were sharing song ideas when Keery suggested he get in touch with his friend, James. Wolfhard, who professes to be a Twin Peaks fan boy, took Keery up on the offer. Calpurnia scrapped their original plans to record the EP in their guitarist’s basement, opting instead to work with James at Twin Peaks’ studio. The end result, Scout, will see released on June 15th.

Elsewhere in the interview, Wolfhard speaks briefly about the upcoming third season of Stranger Things, which he says will likely premiere in 2019. He also acknowledges that it was his idea to cast Bill Hader in the It sequel, adding, “I always thought he would be great… even when we were shooting [the first one].” Production on the It sequel is scheduled to begin this summer, according to Wolfhard.

