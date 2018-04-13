John Prine, Sturgill Simpson, and Brandi Carlile perform “Summer’s End” on Colbert: Watch

Brandi Carlile, John Prine, and Sturgill Simpson on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Today, country folk legend John Prine celebrates the release of The Tree of Forgiveness, his first album of original songs in over 13 years. On Thursday, to mark the occasion, Prine served as the musical guest on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

There, Prine took the stage to perform “Summer’s End”, joined by special guests Sturgill Simpson and Brandi Carlile. The three talents made for instant chemistry, and the kind that stays with you long after it’s over. See for yourself below.

Simpson is set to play alongside Prine tonight at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. You can find Prine’s extensive touring schedule here, which also features dates with Kurt Vile and Margo Price (grab tickets here). Carlile appears on a handful of tracks on The Tree of Forgiveness.