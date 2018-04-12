John Wick director David Leitch to direct Fast and Furious spin-off

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in The Fate of the Furious

John Wick director David Leitch has signed on to helm the untitled Fast & Furious spin-off starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, according to Entertainment Weekly. The film is penned by franchise veteran Chris Morgan, who has written six installments in the series, and centers around former enemies turned reluctant allies Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Statham).

Leitch is also directing the upcoming Marvel sequel Deadpool 2 and helmed last year’s Charlize Theron-starring spy thriller, Atomic Blonde. Thanks to his background as a stuntman and stunt coordinator, Leitch’s movies are known for their stylish action sequences that should fit in nicely with the Fast & Furious franchise.

The most recent film in the series, Fate of the Furious, featured Hobbs and the rest of Dominic Toretto’s crew begrudgingly teaming up with Shaw to track down Dom and capture cyber terrorist Cipher (Theron).

The Fast & Furious spin-off, rumored to be called Hobbs and Shaw, is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 26th, 2019.

In the meantime, Johnson’s arcade game adaptation, Rampage, hits theaters this weekend. Statham’s upcoming killer shark movie, The Meg, opens August 10th.