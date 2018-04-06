Johnny Cash: Forever Words, a collection of songs created from Cash’s unused lyrics, out now: Stream

Johnny Cash

Today marks the release of Johnny Cash: Forever Words, a collection of songs created from Johnny Cash’s unused poetry, lyrics, and letters. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream it in full.

A companion to the best-selling book collection, Forever Words: The Unknown Poems, which compiles never-before-published poetry by Cash, the compilation features contributors like Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson, eldest daughter Rosanne Cash, stepdaughter Carlene Carter, country singer Kacey Musgraves, and Alison Krauss & Union Station. Forever Words also includes the final known recording of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who recorded a song called “You Never Knew My Mind” before his death in May 2017.

Johnny Cash: Forever Words was recorded primarily at The Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee and was curated by Cash’s son, John Carter Cash, who also serves as co-producer along with Steve Berkowitz.

Johnny Cash: Forever Words Artwork:

Johnny Cash: Forever Words Tracklist:

01. Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson – “Forever/I Still Miss Someone”

02. Ruston Kelly and Kacey Musgraves – “To June This Morning”

03. Brad Paisley – “Gold All Over the Ground”

04. Chris Cornell – “You Never Knew My Mind”

05. Alison Krauss & Union Station – “The Captain’s Daughter”

06. T. Bone Burnett – “Jellico Coal Man”

07. Rosanne Cash – “The Walking Wounded”

08. John Mellencamp – “Them Double Blues”

09. Jewel – “Body on Body”

10. Elvis Costello – “I’ll Still Love You”

11. Carlene Carter – “June’s Sundown”

12. Daily and Vincent – “He Bore It All”

13. I’m With Her – “Chinky Pin Hill”

14. Robert Glasper (feat. Ro James and Anu Sun) – “Goin’, Goin’, Gone”

15. The Jayhawks – “What Would I Dreamer Do?”

16. Jamey Johnson – “Spirit Rider”