Britain’s least greatest spy returns in Johnny English Strikes Again trailer: Watch

Johnny English Strikes Again Trailer

Whenever Great Britain is in grave danger, the glorious kingdom’s defenders turn to their elite undercover agents. When those guys can’t answer the phone, however, they call Johnny English. Yes, Rowan Atkinson is back as the UK’s least greatest spy in the upcoming threequel Johnny English Strikes Again.

This time around, English has retired from spying to serve as an etiquette instructor at a prep school. He’s called back into action when the identities of all of MI7’s agents are revealed in a massive data breach, leaving the kind but hapless English as the one operative available to find the dangerous hacker. Back together with his trusty field partner Bough (Ben Miller), the analog English must adapt to the technologically advanced world of espionage in order to save the day.

Check out the trailer below.

Also starring Emma Thompson, Olga Kurylenko, and Jake Lacy, Johnny English Strikes Again is set to hit theaters in the US on September 20th. You can read the complete synopsis below.

Johnny English Strikes Again is the third installment of the Johnny English comedy series, with Rowan Atkinson returning as the much loved accidental secret agent. The new adventure begins when a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all active undercover agents in Britain, leaving Johnny English as the secret service’s last hope. Called out of retirement, English dives head first into action with the mission to find the mastermind hacker. As a man with few skills and analogue methods, Johnny English must overcome the challenges of modern technology to make this mission a success.