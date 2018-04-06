Johnny Marr announces new album, Call the Comet, shares “The Tracers”: Stream

Johnny Marr

Johnny Marr has announced his first solo album in nearly four years. Dubbed Call the Comet, it’s slated for arrival on June 15th through New Voodoo.

The forthcoming record marks The Smiths co-founder’s third solo full-length following 2014’s acclaimed Playland. Recorded in Manchester at the artist’s own Crazy Face studios, it’s said to be “set in the not-too-distant future,” according to a statement from Marr, “and is mostly concerned with the idea of an alternative society. It’s my own magic realism.”

(Read: Ranking: Every Song by The Smiths from Worst to Best)

Speaking further to Rolling Stone, the UK-based musician noted that the 2016 Election served as something of a jumping off point for him creatively. “I wouldn’t call it a concept record,” he explained. “But it’s got a unifying theme going through it about the Earth welcoming a different intelligence from the cosmos to save us from our own plight. The title Call The Comet is sort of a conscious plea for a new way.”

Fans can get an early glimpse at the new LP via its lead single, “The Tracers”, which can be heard below.

Call the Comet Artwork:

Call the Comet Tracklist:

01. Rise

02. The Tracers

03. Hey Angel

04. Hi Hello

05. New Dominions

06. Day In Day Out

07. Walk Into the Sea

08. Bug

09. Actor Attractor

10. Spiral Cities

11. My Eternal

12. A Different Sun

To coincide with the album news, Marr has also lined up a series of “exclusive album launch shows.” The concerts take place across Europe and North America in the months of May and June.

Johnny Marr 2018 Tour Dates:

05/12 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

05/14 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

05/16 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

05/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

05/19 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

05/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

05/21 – Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg

05/24 – Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique

05/30 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

05/31 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

06/02 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

06/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom