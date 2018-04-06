Johnny Marr announces new album, Call the Comet, shares “The Tracers”: Stream

Johnny Marr has announced his first solo album in nearly four years. Dubbed Call the Comet, it’s slated for arrival on June 15th through New Voodoo.
The forthcoming record marks The Smiths co-founder’s third solo full-length following 2014’s acclaimed Playland. Recorded in Manchester at the artist’s own Crazy Face studios, it’s said to be “set in the not-too-distant future,” according to a statement from Marr, “and is mostly concerned with the idea of an alternative society. It’s my own magic realism.”
(Read: Ranking: Every Song by The Smiths from Worst to Best)
Speaking further to Rolling Stone, the UK-based musician noted that the 2016 Election served as something of a jumping off point for him creatively. “I wouldn’t call it a concept record,” he explained. “But it’s got a unifying theme going through it about the Earth welcoming a different intelligence from the cosmos to save us from our own plight. The title Call The Comet is sort of a conscious plea for a new way.”
Fans can get an early glimpse at the new LP via its lead single, “The Tracers”, which can be heard below.
Call the Comet Artwork:
Call the Comet Tracklist:
01. Rise
02. The Tracers
03. Hey Angel
04. Hi Hello
05. New Dominions
06. Day In Day Out
07. Walk Into the Sea
08. Bug
09. Actor Attractor
10. Spiral Cities
11. My Eternal
12. A Different Sun
To coincide with the album news, Marr has also lined up a series of “exclusive album launch shows.” The concerts take place across Europe and North America in the months of May and June.
Johnny Marr 2018 Tour Dates:
05/12 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
05/14 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
05/16 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
05/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen
05/19 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
05/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
05/21 – Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg
05/24 – Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique
05/30 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
05/31 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
06/02 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
06/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom