Jorja Smith announces debut album, Lost & Found

Earlier this week, Jorja Smith performed her debut single “Blue Lights” on Jimmy Kimmel Live, a curious choice considering the English R&B singer was known to be prepping new music. Maybe it was a way of acknowledging how far she’s come since that single’s release—a collaboration with Drake, guest spots on the Kendrick Lamar-curated Black Panther soundtrack and Kali Uchis’ Isolation—because she’s now announced her debut album, Lost & Found, which is due for release on June 8th via Atlantic.
All that said, “Blue Lights” is included on the album, as are previous singles “Teenage Fantasy” and “Where Did I Go?” The announcement comes just a few days before Smith hits the road for a North American tour.
Below, check out the album’s artwork, which Smith shared on Instagram, and tracklist.
Lost & Found Artwork:
Lost & Found Tracklist:
01. Lost & Found
02. Teenage Fantasy
03. Where Did I Go?
04. February 3rd
05. On Your Own
06. The One
07. Wandering Romance
08. Blue Lights
09. Lifeboats (Freestyle)
10. Goodbyes
11. Tomorrow
12. Don’t Watch Me Cry