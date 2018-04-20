Jorja Smith announces debut album, Lost & Found

Jorja Smith, photo by Natalie Somekh

Earlier this week, Jorja Smith performed her debut single “Blue Lights” on Jimmy Kimmel Live, a curious choice considering the English R&B singer was known to be prepping new music. Maybe it was a way of acknowledging how far she’s come since that single’s release—a collaboration with Drake, guest spots on the Kendrick Lamar-curated Black Panther soundtrack and Kali Uchis’ Isolation—because she’s now announced her debut album, Lost & Found, which is due for release on June 8th via Atlantic.

All that said, “Blue Lights” is included on the album, as are previous singles “Teenage Fantasy” and “Where Did I Go?” The announcement comes just a few days before Smith hits the road for a North American tour.

Below, check out the album’s artwork, which Smith shared on Instagram, and tracklist.

Lost & Found Artwork:

Lost & Found Tracklist:

01. Lost & Found

02. Teenage Fantasy

03. Where Did I Go?

04. February 3rd

05. On Your Own

06. The One

07. Wandering Romance

08. Blue Lights

09. Lifeboats (Freestyle)

10. Goodbyes

11. Tomorrow

12. Don’t Watch Me Cry