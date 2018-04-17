Jorja Smith makes US TV debut on Kimmel: Watch

Jorja Smith on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Long before scoring a major collaboration with Drake (“Passionfruit”) and a spot on the flawless, Kendrick Lamar-curated Black Panther soundtrack, the UK’s Jorja Smith was already making a name for herself on the strength of her first-ever single, 2016’s “Blue Lights”. It’s fitting, then, that the promising talent chose to perform that same song for her US TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday. Her stage aglow with soft blue hues, her low-key yet richly soulful performance made for the ideal introduction to American viewers.

Catch the replay below.

After hitting the stage for weekend two of Coachella, Smith will kick off her North American tour. Earlier this month, she contributed to Isolation, the excellent debut album from fellow rising R&B star Kali Uchis.