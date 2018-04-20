Julian Casablancas’ The Voidz announce North American tour dates

The Voidz, photo by Abby Ross

The Voidz, the side project of The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas, already have one sold out residency set for this summer, and they’ve just lined up another. Every Monday this June, the band will play at Philadelphia’s Boot & Saddle. Two days after each of those Philly shows, they’ll hit up Brooklyn’s Elsewhere for their New York residency. Joining them for those Wednesday gigs will be a rotating cast of supporting acts including Public Access T.V., Dilly Dally, Promiseland, Surfbort, and more.

(Read: The Voidz Don’t Give a Fuck What You Think)

To keep themselves busy during the other days of the week, Casablancas and the boys will tour a number of nearby cities in support of their latest album, Virtue. Fans in Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Providence, and Washington, DC will all get their chance to catch the band throughout the month. Find The Voidz’s complete docket of dates below.

The Voidz 2018 Tour Dates:

04/22 – Parque Viva, CR @ Epicentro Fest

04/28 – Forth Worth, TX @ Fortress Festival

05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/19 – Sainte-Thérèse, QC @ Santa Teresa Festival

06/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

06/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Hall

06/08 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

06/09 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

06/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

06/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Hall

06/15 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

06/16 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

06/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

06/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Hall

06/22 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

06/23 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

06/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

06/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Hall

06/29 – Providence, RI @ The Met

06/30 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

07/21 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock

Watch The Voidz’s video for “Pyramid of Bones” below.