Julian Casablancas’ The Voidz announce North American tour dates

The Voidz, the side project of The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas, already have one sold out residency set for this summer, and they’ve just lined up another. Every Monday this June, the band will play at Philadelphia’s Boot & Saddle. Two days after each of those Philly shows, they’ll hit up Brooklyn’s Elsewhere for their New York residency. Joining them for those Wednesday gigs will be a rotating cast of supporting acts including Public Access T.V., Dilly Dally, Promiseland, Surfbort, and more.
(Read: The Voidz Don’t Give a Fuck What You Think)
To keep themselves busy during the other days of the week, Casablancas and the boys will tour a number of nearby cities in support of their latest album, Virtue. Fans in Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Providence, and Washington, DC will all get their chance to catch the band throughout the month. Find The Voidz’s complete docket of dates below.
The Voidz 2018 Tour Dates:
04/22 – Parque Viva, CR @ Epicentro Fest
04/28 – Forth Worth, TX @ Fortress Festival
05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/19 – Sainte-Thérèse, QC @ Santa Teresa Festival
06/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
06/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Hall
06/08 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
06/09 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
06/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
06/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Hall
06/15 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
06/16 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
06/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
06/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Hall
06/22 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
06/23 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
06/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
06/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Hall
06/29 – Providence, RI @ The Met
06/30 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
07/21 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock
Watch The Voidz’s video for “Pyramid of Bones” below.