Justin Bieber and Jay Electronica unite on “Hard 2 Face Reality”: Stream

Poo Bear, Justin Bieber, and Jay Electronica

Unlikely bedfellows Justin Bieber and Jay Electronica have joined forces on “Hard 2 Face Reality”. The track, which originally leaked in 2014, will be released in its finished form on producer Poo Bear’s forthcoming album, Poo Bear Presents: Bearthday Music, due out April 27th. Take a listen via Apple Music or Spotify.

“Hard 2 Face Reality” marks the first new music from Electronica since the calendar flipped to 2018. We last heard him in guest roles on Talib Kweli’s “All of Us” and “True Lightyears”, the first new track from DOOM’s KMD in 24 years. Since releasing his 2015 album, Purpose, Bieber’s musical output has been limited to collaborations with DJ Khaled (“I’m the One”), BloodPop (“Friends”), and David Guetta (“2U”).