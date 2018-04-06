KAABOO teams with Dallas Cowboys owners for Texas festival

KAABOO Texas coming to Dallas in 2019

Just four years onto the scene, the team behind KAABOO is making aggressive expansions in 2019. The founders of the San Diego-area event previously announced a Cayman Islands destination festival for 2019, and now organizers have revealed plans to head down to Texas.

Set for May 3rd-5th, 2019, KAABOO Texas is the result of an unprecedented partnership between the multi-day music and culture event and the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones. It’s the first time an NFL ownership group has teamed with a nationally recognized music festival. KAABOO will take place at the massive 100,000-capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, one of the most state-of-the-art venues in the world. The stadium has played home to the 2011 Super Bowl, 2016’s WrestleMania, and even the 2015 Academy of Country Music Awards, but never a multi-day music event.

In addition to “a lineup with a rock-centered focus, complete with chart-topping hit makers, bucket-list artists, and the familiar nod to local culture,” KAABOO Texas promises an “upscale experience.” Utilizing space both inside and outside of AT&T Stadium, there will be a comedy club, art exhibits, gourmet cuisine and craft drinks, a “Vegas-style” poolside club, and “a curated host of pampering amenities.” An artist announcement is expected later this year.

“We are always looking for innovative partnerships that allow us to provide our market and a diverse demographic with a unique opportunity to engage with us,” Stephen Jones, COO of the Dallas Cowboys, said in a statement. “KAABOO Texas is a chance for people from all over the world, football fan or not, to experience AT&T Stadium through an incredible live entertainment event.”

The original event, KAABOO Del Mar, goes down September 14th-16th this year at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds. Performers include Foo Fighters, Katy Perry, Imagine Dragons, Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters, N.E.R.D, Incubus, Alice in Chains, Jimmy Eat World, Stone Temple Pilots, and more.