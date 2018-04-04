Kacey Musgraves performs “High Horse” on Ellen: Watch

Kacey Musgraves on Ellen

Last week, Kacey Musgraves followed up 2015’s acclaimed Pageant Material with her equally impressive new album, Golden Hour. To coincide, she turned in a captivating performance of the single “Slow Burn” on the Late Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Today, she appeared on TV once more, playing for Ellen DeGeneres and her daytime audience.

Outfitted in a shimmering, sequined pantsuit dress, the country pop star rolled out the funky “High Horse”. Like the strutting song itself, Musgraves commanded the stage with the flair of a confident disco queen. See for yourself below. You can also watch the performance here.

Musgraves is currently touring North America, but will head out in support of Harry Styles come June (grab tickets here).