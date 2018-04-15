Kali Uchis and Tyler, the Creator perform “After the Storm” at Coachella: Watch

Kali Uchis and Tyler, the Creator, photos by Philip Cosores and Killian Young

Grammy-nominated R&B singer Kali Uchis took the stage at Coachella on Friday, where she performed cuts from her excellent, star-studded Isolation. During her set, she brought out a very special guest in Tyler, the Creator, who guests on smash single “After the Storm”.

Tyler emerged with leopard-printed hair and didn’t stick around long after his guest verse. In true Tyler fashion, however, his brief spot was characterized by his manic energy and loose-limbed physicality. Check it out below.

