Kali Uchis and Tyler, the Creator perform “After the Storm” at Coachella: Watch

Tyler emerged with leopard-printed hair for his Isolation guest verse

by
on April 14, 2018, 9:07pm
Kali Uchis and Tyler, the Creator, photos by Philip Cosores and Killian Young
Grammy-nominated R&B singer Kali Uchis took the stage at Coachella on Friday, where she performed cuts from her excellent, star-studded Isolation. During her set, she brought out a very special guest in Tyler, the Creator, who guests on smash single “After the Storm”.

Tyler emerged with leopard-printed hair and didn’t stick around long after his guest verse. In true Tyler fashion, however, his brief spot was characterized by his manic energy and loose-limbed physicality. Check it out below.

Click here to find Consequence of Sound’s complete coverage of Coachella 2018.

