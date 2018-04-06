Kali Uchis releases star-studded debut album Isolation: Stream

Kali Uchis

Today marks the release of Isolation, the debut album from rising R&B star Kali Uchis. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can listen in full.

The 15-track effort finds the Colombian-born artist teaming up with an eclectic batch of musicians, including Tame Impala leader Kevin Parker, Thundercat, BadBadNotGood, The Dap-Kings, Jorja Smith, Bootsy Collins, and Steve Lacy of The Internet. Gorillaz and Blur member Damon Albarn and Tyler, the Creator — with whom Uchis had worked in the past — also contribute to the new LP.

In an interview with Nylon last year, Uchis noted how the album would touch on subjects beyond love and heartbreak. “There are a couple of songs about trying to make a better life for yourself in a world that feels like people make their come-ups off of those who make minimum wage,” she said. “It’s easy to just write about love, because everyone can relate, but I like variety.”

Isolation follows Uchis’ 2012 mixtape, Drunken Babble, and her Por Vida EP from 2015. It also comes after earning a 2017 Grammy Award nomination for Best R&B Performance for “Get You”, a collaboration with Daniel Caesar. Uchis recently wrapped up a tour supporting Lana Del Rey.

Isolation Artwork:

Isolation Tracklist:

01. Body Language (Intro)

02. Miami feat. BIA

03. Just a Stranger (feat. Steve Lacy)

04. Flight 22

05. Your Teeth in My Neck

06. Tyrant (feat. Jorja Smith)

07. Dead to Me

08. Nuestro Planet (feat. Reykon)

09. In My Dreams

10. Gotta Get Up (Interlude)

11. Tomorrow

12. Coming Home (Interlude)

13. After the Storm (feat. Tyler, the Creator and Bootsy Collins)

14. Feel Like a Fool

15. Killer